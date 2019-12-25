Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Despite declining fuel costs, operating expenses are increasing at Azul. This, in turn, is limiting bottom-line growth. In the first nine months of 2019, operating expenses increased 24.1%, partly due to the 29.1% rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages and benefits. Depreciation of the Brazilian Real is a concern too. Notably, Azul suffered foreign exchange-related losses to the tune of $769.5 million in the first nine months of 2019. Azul's high debt levels are concerning as well. Evidently, Azul's gross debt increased 17.5% year over year at the end of third-quarter 2019. The significant downward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings over the past 60 days highlights the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. However, the uptick in passenger revenues and efforts to upgrade its fleet are positives.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AZUL stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of -0.54. Azul has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azul by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

