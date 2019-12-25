Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $360.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $370.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $322.75 target price (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.41.

BA stock opened at $333.00 on Monday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.25 and its 200-day moving average is $357.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,575,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

