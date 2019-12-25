Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE ASPN opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 321,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

