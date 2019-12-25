Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Research Coverage Started at Standpoint Research

Research analysts at Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “accumulate” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

