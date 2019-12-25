Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

