Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $211.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.