Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $211.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.75.
In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
