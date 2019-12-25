SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) versus ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR and SGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SGS 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dividends

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SGS pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR and SGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR $822.20 million 1.29 $41.40 million $0.68 13.44 SGS $6.86 billion 2.97 $657.40 million $0.98 27.54

SGS has higher revenue and earnings than ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A SGS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SGS beats ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors. Its principal products include rheological additives and modifiers, dispersing agents, flow and levelling additives, other specialty additives and resins, organoclays and colourants, defoamers and coalescing agents, wetting and slip agents, and lanolin and other natural oil derivatives. The Chromium segment provides chromium chemicals, such as sodium dichromate, chromic oxide, chromic acid, and liquid chrome sulphate for the leather tanning, metal finishing, chrome pigments, timber treatment, chrome metal alloys, and ceramics/refractory sectors. The company also offers personal care products and waxes, as well as engages in the research and development of personal care products. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. The company offers inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets; and product testing services. It also provides verification services; certification services that enable its customers to demonstrate that their products, processes, systems, and services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; workforce training services; and consultancy, outsourcing, and data analytics services. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer goods and retail, energy, environment, health and safety, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, mining, oil and gas, public, risk management, sustainability, trade, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

