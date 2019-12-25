Reviewing Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 16.76% 13.38% 11.25% Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56%

79.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 6.75 $22.94 million $0.84 42.43 Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 406.58 -$6.27 million N/A N/A

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LeMaitre Vascular and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.