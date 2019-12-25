Head-To-Head Review: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics $49.99 million 1.50 -$51.67 million ($1.60) -0.94 Theravance Biopharma $60.37 million 24.33 -$215.52 million ($3.99) -6.49

Neos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neos Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Theravance Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 330.46%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.31%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics -35.77% -2,087.24% -22.93% Theravance Biopharma -370.54% N/A -43.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Neos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for treating of ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine to treat ADHD; and generic Tussionex hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant. YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treating gastrointestinal motility disorders; Gut-selective Pan-Janus Kinase Inhibitor Program for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis; TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; and TD-0714 and Neprilysin Inhibitor Program, which have completed Phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. In addition, it focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the inhaled bifunctional muscarinic antagonist-beta2 agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

