$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $30.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $132.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.77 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,971,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 100,502 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 637,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 164,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

