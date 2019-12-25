Financial Analysis: US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Natural Gas Services Group (NASDAQ:NGS)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services -19.99% -40.96% -14.45% Natural Gas Services Group -15.46% 1.00% 0.86%

46.1% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Well Services and Natural Gas Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $648.85 million 0.13 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -0.96 Natural Gas Services Group $65.48 million 2.46 $430,000.00 $0.08 149.50

Natural Gas Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for US Well Services and Natural Gas Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

US Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 493.75%. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Given US Well Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats US Well Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

