$234.74 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $234.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.40 million and the highest is $241.16 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $167.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $713.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.43 million to $720.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $984.65 million, with estimates ranging from $837.04 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

