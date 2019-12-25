$27.53 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $27.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.64 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $114.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.23 million to $120.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.81 million, with estimates ranging from $114.53 million to $132.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 486,393 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 238.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 153,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

