Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.90 million and the highest is $135.60 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year sales of $497.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.95 million to $523.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $742.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

NYSE:PVG opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

