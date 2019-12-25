Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

NYSE MCD opened at $196.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

