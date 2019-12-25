NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted NVIDIA’s ranking:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.05. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.