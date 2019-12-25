Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -4.00

Media stories about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Royal Bank of Canada’s analysis:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

TSE:RY opened at C$103.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$106.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$91.31 and a 1-year high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7799992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.98, for a total value of C$95,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$152,794.53. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.05, for a total value of C$892,243.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,554.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,398 shares of company stock worth $1,886,417.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

