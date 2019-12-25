Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

NWHUF opened at $9.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mcdonald’s Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Mcdonald’s Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
NVIDIA Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows
NVIDIA Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows
Royal Bank of Canada Receives Media Sentiment Score of -4.00
Royal Bank of Canada Receives Media Sentiment Score of -4.00
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
Societe Generale Lowers GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO to Hold
Societe Generale Lowers GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO to Hold
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report