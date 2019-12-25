Societe Generale Lowers GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NILSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of NILSY opened at $31.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for GMK Noril`skiy nikel` PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mcdonald’s Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Mcdonald’s Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
NVIDIA Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows
NVIDIA Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows
Royal Bank of Canada Receives Media Sentiment Score of -4.00
Royal Bank of Canada Receives Media Sentiment Score of -4.00
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
Societe Generale Lowers GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO to Hold
Societe Generale Lowers GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO to Hold
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report