Societe Generale Lowers GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to Hold

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NILSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of NILSY opened at $31.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

