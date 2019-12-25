FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 661.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 503,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

