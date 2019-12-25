Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $161.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.38.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

