POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AUCOY stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

