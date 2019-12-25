POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
