Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to “Hold”

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACERINOX SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ANIOY stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.35.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.