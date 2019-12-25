APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.21.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.