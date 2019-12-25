Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given a C$3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) has been given a C$3.75 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$2.97 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $403.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.78.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). Research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

