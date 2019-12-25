Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Curaleaf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Analyst Recommendations for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

