Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$22.00

Dec 25th, 2019

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ stock opened at C$19.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.37.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.0856992 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

