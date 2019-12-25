National Bank Financial Analysts Give Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) a C$13.00 Price Target

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a C$13.00 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$12.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.07. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$8.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 million and a PE ratio of 69.44.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

