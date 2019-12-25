Analysts Offer Predictions for Nike Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a research report issued on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.66.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. Nike has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,279,410. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

