Wedbush Weighs in on Accenture Plc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

NYSE:ACN opened at $211.61 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3,375.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,922,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

