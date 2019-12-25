Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheesecake Factory Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

