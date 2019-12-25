Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.92). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.89) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

