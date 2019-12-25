Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Imperial Capital

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

CPE opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after purchasing an additional 219,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after buying an additional 778,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,960,860 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 811,139 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after buying an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

