Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Cut by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

MTN opened at $244.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $251.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in Vail Resorts by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 104,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 301,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,505,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $112,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

