Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,620,829. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

