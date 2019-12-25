William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

LII stock opened at $243.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $204.34 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

