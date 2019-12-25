FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $267.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

