Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Motorola Solutions Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.79.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26,116.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,377 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,019.9% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,712,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,124 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.