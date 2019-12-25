Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $528.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 380,582 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

