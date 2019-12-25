Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lowered by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

BOKF stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

