Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNC. CIBC increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$30.23 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.31 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.10%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

