Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.