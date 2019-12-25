JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $475.50

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 475.50 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 475.26 ($6.25), with a volume of 57476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.73 ($6.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.90 million and a P/E ratio of -27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 466.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 439.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.29%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

