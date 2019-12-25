Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.20

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €116.20 ($135.12) and last traded at €115.80 ($134.65), with a volume of 28293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €114.60 ($133.26).

AFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.71 ($122.92).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 64.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €107.99 and a 200 day moving average of €99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.