BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.99

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $213,622 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.