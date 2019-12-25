Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Trading 66.3% Higher

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM)’s share price shot up 66.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.33, 148,001 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 556% from the average session volume of 22,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

