Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.33

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.33 and last traded at $119.02, with a volume of 1316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

