JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,074.00

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.13) and last traded at GBX 1,072 ($14.10), with a volume of 78898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,054 ($13.86).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 994.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

In related news, insider Aidan Lisser acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($34,806.63).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

