WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.75

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$90.75 and last traded at C$90.35, with a volume of 90391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.72.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global Inc will post 4.0700004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,400.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.