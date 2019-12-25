iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.56

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.56 and last traded at $122.24, with a volume of 31765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

